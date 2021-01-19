Watch: Jeff Hardy officially declares his Royal Rumble entry

The 2021 Royal Rumble is just under two weeks away. It's set to take place in the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field on January 31, a week later than its originally-scheduled date, January 24.

The most recent WWE Superstar to announce that they will enter the 2021 Royal Rumble is none other than current RAW star Jeff Hardy.

A video has been uploaded to the official WWE Twitter account. It shows Hardy declaring his entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

"I've done a lot of things in my wrestling career, man. The one thing I haven't done, and I wanna do is win the Royal Rumble. So, I'm officially declaring my entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Let's do this!"

Multiple WWE stars have declared their entry in the 2021 Royal Rumble

Jeff Hardy is not the first WWE Superstar to declare their 2021 Royal Rumble entry. Multiple WWE Superstars across both RAW and SmackDown have announced their plans to participate in the popular match to win a WrestleMania title match of their choosing.

The first Superstar to announce their Royal Rumble entry was Daniel Bryan, who let his intentions known to the WWE Universe on Christmas Day, 2020. Shortly after this, Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax made the same announcement on Monday Night RAW.

Three Superstars revealed their Royal Rumble entries on January 4 - AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair.

Advertisement

In the same week, Otis, Bayley, and Bianca Belair made it clear to fans that they would also be Royal Rumble entrants.

The most recent stars to announce their entry were Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, who announced their news on the January 11 episode of RAW. Over on SmackDown, Cesaro and Jey Uso let fans know their Royal Rumble intentions.