Jeff Hardy opens up on the struggles of balancing family life and wrestling 

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has opened up about the difficulties of managing his wrestling career with his family life.

Hardy is one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation. The Charismatic Enigma has captured multiple tag team champions in WWE, TNA, and many top independent wrestling promotions.

In a recent interview with WWE Superstar Mark Andrews on the podcast My Love Letter To Wrestling, Hardy stated how his wife has played a crucial role through the many ups and downs of his life.

"It can be tough sometimes [balancing family life with wrestling], especially before the pandemic. They’re getting back to that now and it can be hard especially with kids. My wife has been my life saver. She’s about my spirit. She’s my God. She’s my everything,” Hardy said. “Like, all the stuff I’ve been through in my personal life, and she’s stuck by my side. Oh my gosh, she has been amazing. Now we have two beautiful little girls, the Hardy girls, 11 and 5." H/T WrestlingNews.Co

It is no secret that Jeff has gone through many challenges outside of the ring throughout his career. However, with the support of his family and his legions of fans, Hardy has always seemed to conquer the troubles that come his way.

Jeff Hardy says it now hurts to deliver his iconic finisher

Jeff Hardy has made a career from performing outlandish and daring moves both in and out of the ring. However, his many risky moves may finally be catching up with him.

The 44-year-old recently stated at Ad Free's supershow media scrum that his finisher, the Swanton Bomb, is hurting not only him but his opponents as well.

"Yeah, it hurts. It hurts,” Hardy said. “It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite the pain he may endure when delivering his dangerous finisher, Jeff Hardy, being the performer that he is, seems to be able to get through the pain as he aims to put on the best show possible for his fans.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande