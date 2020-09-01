Jeff Hardy on original WWE return plans and performing with zero fans

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has shared his opinion on performing in an empty arena and now with virtual fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE on the March 13, 2020 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, due to the worldwide pandemic, Jeff Hardy's return was in an empty WWE Performance Center with zero fans in attendance.

Speaking to Sport 360, Jeff Hardy admitted that the lack of fans is different and he does not get the natural adrenaline rush he usually would when performing in a sold-out arena:

“It is very different, there is no natural adrenaline rush because the people provide you with that. It has been my thing through my whole career having a great connection with the WWE Universe. They provide me with the energy and adrenaline to do some nutty stuff and without that it is different, but that’s the way it is with what’s going on in the world."

Continuing to discuss his experience of performing with no fans in attendance, Jeff Hardy would reveal the original plans for his WWE return in March before the promotion had to move their shows to the WWE Performance Center due to the current pandemic:

“I was supposed to return from my knee surgery in Detroit in front of 20,000 people, but that ended up being the first show we did in the Performance Centre in front of no crowd. It was the first time for me working with King Corbin and it was very bizarre – almost dream-like.”

Jeff Hardy on lockdown and quarantine during the pandemic

The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of millions of people worldwide. Many have been forced to stay in their homes, self-isolate and quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about his experiences during lockdown at his home, Jeff Hardy revealed that it has allowed him to have a period of creativity and reflection:

“It has been amazingly creative for me. Me and my Carolina guitar players have these six songs we are looking to get out – four of them I wrote during quarantine and I am so proud of them and can’t wait to get them out there for the world to hear."

“I have been journaling since my first day in rehab, it is something I do every day. I do it first thing in the morning and talk about how I am feeling, and when I go to bed I explain how the day was. That’s been a really good form of expression. I am so blessed to have this creative artsy stuff in my head because I don’t know what I would do without it.”