WWE prepping lawsuit against AEW for breaching Jeff Hardy's contract

According to latest reports, WWE is planning on suing rival company AEW over Jeff Hardy's contract breach.

Despite being released from WWE in early December 2021, Jeff Hardy cannot announce his wrestling future due to a 90-day no-compete clause embedded in his deal, which stops the former WWE Champion from performing for another promotion until the 90 days are up.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is looking for evidence of contract tampering by AEW:

“Hardy, today, is under contract to WWE. If you say that, it’s like, it’s frickin’ admission to tampering. Jeff saying it’s already a problem with WWE, because, of course, they’re looking to do something legally in this situation. I mean, they’re looking for that mistake.” (H/T - EWrestling News)

Meltzer went on to say how Hardy tried to simmer down the talk of him joining AEW:

“Look, we all know Jeff Hardy is coming in. Jeff Hardy himself said it until he realized, ‘Oh my god, I just f****d up!’ So, he had to say, ‘I didn’t mean it,’ because it’s like…of course, he’s coming in, unless something falls through. It’s understood. Everyone in wrestling knows it, but you can’t say it."

#BrotherNero DELETED @JEFFHARDYBRAND

Jeff Hardy recently took to social media to squash rumors surrounding his future.

Jeff Hardy reflects on his match with The Undertaker in 2002

I still get goosebumps reliving the moment Jeff Hardy almost won the WWE Undisputed Title from Undertaker.https://t.co/Q7A1bYcRIV

A seminal moment in Jeff Hardy's career that first showed fans his potential as a singles performer came in 2002 when The Charismatic Enigma faced The Undertaker on RAW in a ladder match for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase from Digital Spy, Hardy spoke about his respect and gratitude for The Deadman, especially after their battle in 2002:

"Me being a young Jeff Hardy and going in there with the legend, the Hall of Famer known as The Undertaker, he's pretty much like superhuman. He helped me so much as far as what he did for me back then in that ladder match and I'll never be able repay him." (H/T - Digital Spy)

Despite losing the ladder match, Jeff gained an incredible amount of respect from not just The Undertaker but also the fans.

