Jeff Hardy returns with 'No More Words' theme, picks up surprise win over Karrion Kross 

The WWE Universe has been demanding for a while now for Jeff Hardy to get his popular 'No More Words' entrance theme back. There were reports that stated WWE plans to have Hardy come out to the theme once live fans were back in attendance.

WWE kept its promise as The Charismatic Enigma came out to his old theme tonight at RAW in Dallas, Texas in front of a live crowd to face NXT Champion Karrion Kross on the latter's RAW debut.

DON'T YOU SEE THE WRITING ON THE WAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!



You demanded it. @JEFFHARDYBRAND has brought back NO MORE WORDS to the @WWEUniverse live on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Uiaqga9O6x — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Jeff also stated in an interview with WWE Backstage that he would very much like for 'No More Words' to return when a fan pointed out that WWE has the rights to the song which was sung by the band Endeverafter.

It was a memorable night for Hardy but it was also a night that Kross would like to forget. While most fans anticipated that Kross would beat the former WWE Champion on his debut for the Red brand, Hardy picked up a shocking win over Kross.

In 2021 @JEFFHARDYBRAND is UNDEFEATED when walking out to NO MORE WORDS!!!



Just sayin.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5HwJYS8Clf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 20, 2021

How did Jeff Hardy beat Karrion Kross?

Jeff Hardy and Karrion Kross started a back-and-forth exchange as soon as the bell rang. Hardy then found an opportune moment to lay out Kross with the Twist of Fate.

However, when the three-time world champion climbed the top rope and attempted the Swanton Bomb, Kross moved out of the way and dodged it.

The Doomsday Deviant then primed up to hit Hardy with a running elbow strike. When he attempted to hit Hardy, the latter dodged and pinned Kross. It should be noted that Hardy put his feet on the bottom ropes to get extra leverage over the pinfall which was not noticed by the referee.

When Kevin Patrick came inside the ring to interview Kross, the latter was visibly irritated and stated that Jeff Hardy made the "biggest mistake of his life".

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end, everyone will fall and pray!"



The #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross sends a warning to the Charismatic Enigma!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJUlYoRdgj — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

It remains to be seen if this is the start of a new rivalry between Kross and Hardy.

