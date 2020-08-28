Jeff Hardy reveals why he agreed to the controversial storyline in WWE

Jeff Hardy was involved in a WWE storyline with Sheamus that blurred the line between fiction and reality. WWE garnered a lot of flak over the internet for putting Jeff Hardy in such a controversial spot. Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, had taken to Twitter to voice his concerns about the WWE storyline.

During the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Sheamus framed Jeff Hardy for ramming Elias with a car. Jeff Hardy was found unconscious in the bushes nearby. WWE built the storyline on Jeff Hardy's prior drinking issues.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy battled it out on WWE SmackDown and WWE Backlash. Sheamus walked away with the win at the PPV, but Jeff Hardy won their final bout in a Bar Fight on WWE SmackDown. In the build to the Bar Fight, Sheamus tried tempting Hardy into another drink while raising a toast to him.

Jeff Hardy on the storyline with Sheamus in WWE

Jeff Hardy was in conversation with the Daily Star recently. During the interview, Jeff Hardy spoke about his feud with Sheamus and why he agreed to such a controversial feud.

“The stuff with Sheamus that’s happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it’s good to face challenges like that because there’s so much negativity in the world.”

After he feuded with Sheamus, Jeff Hardy moved on to challenge AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. At first, The Phenomenal One denied Hardy a shot at the Title, but after Jeff Hardy attacked him, Styles gave him the Title match on WWE SmackDown.

On the episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, AJ Styles lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy. The win marked The Charismatic Enigma's fifth reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The WWE is yet to name Jeff Hardy's first challenger. We will have to wait and see who steps up to the current Intercontinental Champion with WWE Payback right around the corner.