Jeff Hardy reveals interesting backstage detail about controversial SmackDown feud

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently defeated AJ Styles to become the new Intercontinental Champion. But before that, he was involved in an extremely personal feud with SmackDown Superstar Sheamus.

This feud saw Sheamus brutalise Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. Following that, Shemus went on to involve Jeff's real-life demons such as his personal battle against alcohol abuse to get inside his opponent's head. Their feud ended with a Bar Fight which saw Jeff Hardy pick a convincing win.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Jeff Hardy revealed that after the 'Bar Fight' was conceptualised, he himself wrote the rest of the script. He said that the initial part of this match when Jeff Hardy and Sheamus were seen talking was mostly written by him. Revealing the details of his involvement scripting this WWE storyline, Jeff Hardy said:

"When the idea of the bar match was thrown out there, I wrote up a whole script of how the match would possibly go. Most of it never happened, but I do love [doing] that."

"A lot of that stuff I said in that first meeting of me and Sheamus in the bar was stuff I actually wrote... it felt good to have ideas that they liked and bring them to life, just from being involved in the recovery world."

Jeff Hardy also acknowledged that his feud Sheamus included a lot of real-life elements which didn't sit well with a few fans. However, Jeff Hardy said that he enjoyed that SmackDown rivalry because he only focused on the positive side of things.

"The stuff with Sheamus that's happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it's good to face challenges like that because there's so much negativity in the world."

Jeff Hardy and his current run on WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy is currently the reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. On the blue brand's go-home show before Payback, Jeff Hardy successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, following the match, we saw Sami Zayn make his return on WWE SmackDown. The latter believes that he is the original Intercontinental Champion and immediately made a statement by attacking Jeff Hady. The two Superstars are expected to engage in a tie feud in the coming weeks.