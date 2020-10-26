Jeff Hardy reveals plans for a possible main event run in WWE

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeff Hardy battled Elias. Since making his return to WWE, Elias has made Jeff Hardy his target and has consistently attacked the Superstar, multiple times, blaming him for hitting him with the car and putting him out of action. While Jeff Hardy has been cleared of those accusations, Elias appeared to not believe him. At Hell in a Cell, Jeff Hardy lost via DQ, when he grabbed Elias' guitar and broke it over his WWE opponent's back.

Now, talking about his future in WWE during his recent Sports Illustrated interview, Jeff Hardy has some big aims.

Jeff Hardy on a main event run in WWE

Jeff Hardy has signed a new contract with WWE and will remain with the company till 2024. However, by then, Jeff Hardy wants to hold both the WWE and the Universal Championship.

“Between now and the year 2024, I want to be WWE Champion and Universal Champion, one time apiece, and main event WrestleMania one of those years. That’s the goal I just set for myself. Faith over fear, everything will be good.”

Jeff Hardy also thanked his WWE fans for sticking with him through it all, as he went through his own battles, both inside and outside the ring. Jeff Hardy said that it was big for him to see his fans, even virtually through the ThunderDome, and admitted that he knew that they were there with him and that empowered him.

“Most important for me is that I never forget my fans have stuck by me through thick and thin, even out there in that ThunderDome with a virtual crowd. It’s kind of like how you can’t see God but you know God is there, that’s the way I am with my fans. I can’t hear them, but I know they’re always there for me. I know there are many proud ‘Enigmas’ watching at home, and they want me to stay on the straight and narrow. That gives me tremendous strength. I’m so excited to be here with them in WWE, where there is so much left to be done.”