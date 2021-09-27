"Reminds me a lot of my younger self" - Jeff Hardy on top WWE RAW star

WWE legend Jeff Hardy says Damian Priest reminds him a lot like how he was in his younger days in pro wrestling.

Hardy wrestled Priest for the United States Championship on Raw but came up short. He later defeated Sheamus and was added to the United States Championship match at Extreme Rules.

While speaking on The Bump show before Extreme Rules, Hardy discussed the rise of Priest on the main roster. He stated that he is a huge fan of the United States Champion and was looking forward to the match he was to have with him and Sheamus at the pay-per-view.

"Damian Priest, I am such a huge fan of him and he has been on fire lately, man. We actually got to team last night and it was amazing. He reminds me a lot of my younger self. So that's what's kind of scary and intimidating and all that good stuff that creates a wonderful match so I'm looking forward to getting in there with Damian and Sheamus at the same time. It's going to be insane," said the RAW Superstar. (H/T Fightful)

Hardy said he was nervous wrestling Priest on RAW a few weeks ago, which he says happens when he wrestles younger talent, especially WWE stars whose work he enjoys.

Damian Priest and Jeff Hardy's rivalry in WWE

Priest, the current United States champion, expressed his desire to face Jeff Hardy in an interview earlier this month. He got his wish on RAW and faced the WWE legend once again at Extreme Rules.

"As far as other people, man, Jeff Hardy can call me any day he wants to get in the ring. I’ll be game for that, it’s Jeff Hardy," said Priest earlier this month.

At Extreme Rules, Priest defended his US title against Hardy and Sheamus. He retained his title after pinning Sheamus. Hardy and Priest had a moment after the match, where the former performed Priest's trademark bow and arrow pose in the ring.

