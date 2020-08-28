Jeff Hardy shares bold opinion on WWE using real-life incidents in his storyline

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy's return in the promotion and his recent run on WWE SmackDown accounts for biggest highlights fro the blue brand. Before winning the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy feuded with Sheamus.

Jeff Hardy's rivalry with Sheamus included a lot of real-life elements from his life, including his struggles against alcoholism and his DUI incident. During his recent conversation with The Daily Star, Jeff Hardy talked about WWE's decision to use his real-life demons in the storyline.

Talking about the incident in detail, Jeff Hardy said that it 'heavy.' However, he believes that as long as he focuses on the positive, he has nothing to worry out. Jeff Hardy counted these things as a part of up's, and down's in WWE and said:

"There was some heavy stuff there in the beginning, especially with the wreck scenario. It was just very heavy stuff. I'm always interested as everybody is different in so far as how the viewer feels watching at home, especially hardcore fans of mine.

"Even thinking back to the stuff with CM Punk when I was failing drug tests, they turned it into a storyline and that's what I mean when I talk about roller-coasters of good and bad. Throughout all of that, so long as I can continue to do good, especially with this, my last chance to get it right, it is going to inspire people around the world that I'll never meet, that need to stay sober to survive. Hopefully, I'm doing that through the television screen and helping people I'll never know."

Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus took offense when WWE started hyping Jeff Hardy's return. They were involved in several altercations on SmackDown before Sheamus started attacking Jeff Hardy on his real-life struggles. This led to a Bar Fight between the two Superstars, and Jeff Hardy finally managed to beat Sheamus and end this feud.

Following that, Jeff Hardy set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. He then defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown's go-home show before SummerSlam to win the IC Title again.