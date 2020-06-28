Jeff Hardy and Sheamus' WWE segment postponed

Another controversial segment between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus might be coming to WWE soon.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been in an interesting feud for a while now.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in WWE

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been involved in one of the top stories in WWE in recent weeks. While the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament was still ongoing, Jeff Hardy had a match where he was set to compete in the tournament to try and reach the final and compete for the IC title. Unfortunately for him, as well as Elias, that was never to be. WWE SmackDown opened with an apparent car accident, where Elias was found lying down on the ground, injured, after having been struck by a car, while Jeff Hardy was found and arrested by the police for drunk driving. It would later emerge that Sheamus had framed Jeff Hardy and The Charismatic Enigma was actually innocent.

in this week's episode of SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was supposed to be given a 'toast' by Sheamus following The Charismatic Enigma's loss at WWE Backlash. Unfortunately, that segment did not take place with Jeff Hardy facing Baron Corbin instead. Now, it has been reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that the Jeff Hardy-Sheamus segment is scheduled to take place next week instead.

It was discovered that a man with red hair and a red beard was seen running from the scene of the crime that had Jeff Hardy arrested. Returning to WWE, Jeff would then start to feud with Sheamus, heading into their match at WWE Backlash. In one of the most entertaining yet controversial segments during the feud, Jeff Hardy was forced to provide a urine sample to the 'doctor' that Sheamus had brought so that they could have their match only after it was determined that Hardy was sober. Hardy not only passed the test but during the WWE segment, proceeded to throw the entire container of urine into the face of The Celtic Warrior.

While Jeff Hardy would go on to lose at WWE Backlash, the feud is not over. The segment with Sheamus 'toasting' Hardy was supposed to air this week, but did not. WWE had to tape this week's episode of SmackDown at the last moment following a lot of WWE Superstars testing positive for Covid-19. Hopefully, now, things can proceed as planned, as Dave Meltzer has reported that the segment will take place next week on WWE SmackDown.