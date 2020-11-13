Jeff Hardy crashes Zoom call to surprise Indian WWE fan

In a casual chat with WWE Now India's Gaelyn Mendonca, Indian WWE fans, Neville Bharucha and Abhiram Sudhakaran, were asked to address their favorite WWE Superstars and send them a special message.

Evidentally, Abhiram's favorite WWE Superstar is Jeff Hardy. After Abhiram said that his life wouldn't be the same without Hardy's iconic career, The Charismatic Enigma crashed the Zoom call to surprise both members of the WWE Universe from India.

Jeff Hardy has executed a lot of memorable stunts or high spots throughout the years. When asked about a moment where he felt that the drop below was too high, The Charismatic Enigma immediately recalled the iconic Swanton Bomb he hit on Randy Orton during the Jan. 14, 2008 edition of WWE RAW:

I [Jeff Hardy] was like, "Wow, I'm really gonna do this". But now it's like a moment that's immortalized, you know, in time. I'll never forget like rehearsing that - "Man, should I really be doing this"?. But now it's legendary, and I love it.

Hardy also revealed how much time it takes for him to put on his makeup backstage.

"30 minutes to an hour. When I'm in a peaceful state of mind, an hour is a perfect time as far as before a match. It's a stressful sensation when you don't have enough time to be in that peaceful state of mind to paint your face and do what you really wanna [do to] try to bring the image to life. But yeah, most of the time it's like 30 minutes to an hour. I can get a lot done in 45 minutes, it's like the perfect time."

The full session can be viewed on WWE's Youtube channel in the video linked above.

Jeff Hardy shared a special message for the Indian WWE fans during Diwali

The Diwali festival marks the triumph of good over evil. The festival of lights will be celebrated by millions of Indians in November. Jeff Hardy had a special message for WWE fans in India during this joyous occasion.

"I think we as human beings, I think we create our demons. 'Cause I'm an example of that. Like throughout my life it's been a roller coaster ride of like good and bad. The main thing as far as what's angelic about life is being a good and kind person each and every day, and helping people and just being a good overall kind human being. That's what I strive to do every single day. I sleep and I wake up and I wonder what can I do today to make somebody happy?"

Hardy advised them to avoid 'altering the mind' because it can be a dangerous place. Hardy also said that he's blessed to have a beautiful family including his wife and two daughters, and his main goal is to strive to be good every day.

As of now, Jeff Hardy remains an integral part of WWE on Monday Night RAW.

