“I just need to go in and do that” - Jeff Hardy reveals exciting character idea for his run on SmackDown

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently discussed the possibility of bringing his Willow character to WWE.

Willow The Wisp, also known as Willow, is one of the most notable characters that The Charismatic Enigma has portrayed throughout his career. Hardy initially debuted this "Super Heel" masked alter-ego before he signed with WWE. Years later, Willow had a noteworthy run during Hardy's time with IMPACT Wrestling.

In a new interview with Metro, the former WWE Champion teased that he has certain ideas about bringing the character into Vince McMahon's promotion. That being said, Hardy noted that he hasn't pitched them yet.

“I think there’s something special about Willow," said Hardy. "I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that, not hesitate. They might shut it down, but it might be cool." (H/T 411mania)

Jeff also described how he liked the way Bray Wyatt blended his persona with The Fiend, and he wants to do something similar with the Willow persona.

"It was so cool to me...," Hardy continued. "Now he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that. It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend. "

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think there’s something special about Willow.



I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that”



- Jeff Hardy

(via Metro) “I think there’s something special about Willow. I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that”- Jeff Hardy(via Metro) https://t.co/xycn3yFtkJ

Hardy went on to note that anything is possible in wrestling, so fans will just to wait and see what happens next.

Jeff Hardy has claimed that he will be bringing back his Willow persona before he retires

During an appearance on the Culture State podcast in September, Jeff Hardy fueled the speculation that Willow will return at some point. He recalled how he recently spoke to the person who designed the character's mask to prepare for this possibility.

Since he returned to WWE in 2017, he has portrayed his typical babyface persona, but fans continue to speculate that Willow will make a comeback soon. By bringing this persona back, Hardy would be able to show a darker side of himself on WWE programming for the first time in recent memory.

The 44-year old Superstar moved to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft. As a former world champion, he brings plenty of star power to the blue brand, and it'll be interesting to see what his future holds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy bring the Willow persona back? Sound off below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Jeff Hardy bring Willow back? Yes No 1 votes so far