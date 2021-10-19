“I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed” - Jeff Hardy teases darker character change

What kind of dark plans does Jeff Hardy have for his character as he moves to WWE SmackDown?

Jeff Hardy was the most recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss his legendary WWE career. During the interview, Hardy teased that a darker side of him is waiting to be unleashed in the near future.

"I think there’s something that I have to figure out as well and is kind of needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be wrestling," Jeff Hardy revealed. "Almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think, needs to come out. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’ve had these crazy ideas. I wrote down a few of them. It’s my time to focus more on the character stuff instead of the high flying moves, the TLC matches, and all of that stuff. I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me."

Jeff Hardy believes it's time to give back to professional wrestling

Jeff Hardy also understands that he's been wrestling for a long time, and he's not as fast as he used to be. But he also knows part of his job right now on the WWE roster is to give back in a variety of ways.

"It is weird because I know I’m not as fast as I used to be, especially since I broke my leg back in 2015," Jeff Hardy said. "I ended up having knee surgery. I just can’t jump like I used to. Things are a lot slower, but it’s cool, especially when I still see paint on my action figure. That never gets old. That makes all that time painting my face worth it. Then when I see the action figure, I remember that image I had in my mind that day before I brought it to life. I’m just doing my job. It’s my time to give back."

Hardy has played a heel character before, particularly during his time as the IMAPCT World Heavyweight champion. We will see in the weeks to come if he chooses 'the dark side' again...

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy take his character on a darker path? Who would you like to see Hardy feud with on WWE SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

