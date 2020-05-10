'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves was in conversation with former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy. The latter made his return to WWE TV recently and has engaged himself in a feud against Sheamus.

During the interview, Hardy opened up on his desire to enjoy one more title reign and possibly get into a feud against former WWE Universal Champion, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, for whom the former has several cinematic match ideas.

Jeff Hardy wants one more WWE World Title reign, has plans for a feud against Bray Wyatt

While speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Jeff Hardy noted that he has hopes of enjoying one more good run as a world champion or Universal Champion in WWE and would love to share center stage with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Having made his return to SmackDown over the course of recent weeks, Hardy is involved in a feud against multiple-time WWE World Champion, Sheamus, however, has some "cool ideas" in mind for a potential feud against 'The Fiend', who himself is fresh-off a Firefly Funhouse Match against John Cena from WrestleMania 36. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I just want to have one more good run and maybe become the world champion or Universal Champion. I would love to do something with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. I've got some crazy, cool ideas. Beth helped me with this one, what if there was something like the Twilight Zone because back when we did The Hardy Show, we had this thing called the 'Wilight Zone' sort of like a spoof Twilight Zone. What if he beat me and put me under the ring and all of sudden I'm in the Fun House but I'm in a black and white TV then all of a sudden like the Twilight Zone. Then Beth was like what if it was the Flylight Zone? We can do it like you're trying to get out of the black and white TV. I'm just crazy about crazy creativity like that just throwing out a pitch and seeing if it sticks."

What's next for Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy will be in action at tonight's Money in the Bank kick-off show when he goes head-to-head against Cesaro in a singles match.

You can check out our live coverage for the pay-per-view at this link.