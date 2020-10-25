Jeff Hardy will go down in WWE history as one of the most important Superstars not just as a tag team star, but even as an individual performer. Hardy had a dream tag team run, while he then had a good run as a singles star as well.

Hardy has won three world titles in WWE - two Heavyweight titles and one WWE Championship. Since his return to WWE, Jeff Hardy hasn't been in the world title scene, apart from one opportunity to win it at last year's Elimination Chamber.

The Grand Slam champion, who is yet again a singles star and was recently drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft, spoke of his desire to win the WWE or Universal Championship.

Jeff Hardy reveals the five Superstars he wants to face in WWE

Jeff Hardy spoke to TV Insider where he delved into numerous topics. He said that his next goal is to be a WWE Champion or Universal Champion, and named five Superstars he wants to face:

"I’ve already set a goal to be the WWE champion again or Universal champion before it’s all said and done. It’s exciting to think about the people I haven’t worked with yet and can work with now. You have Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston and Big E. The list goes on and on. Kevin Owens. There is so much potential for me in the next few years. Hopefully, I can continue on for five or even 10 more years. Time will tell. There is so much exciting stuff to possibly happen in WWE. That’s why I’m here."

Hardy's last singles world title run came over a decade ago when he was in a feud with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. He left WWE soon after that feud and returned to the company only in 2017, along with his brother Matt Hardy.

With him now being drafted to RAW, Jeff Hardy could either face Drew McIntyre, the current WWE Champion, or Randy Orton, who is set to face McIntyre for the title at this weekend's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.