Jeff Jarrett to begin a new role in WWE, details of job revealed

Details have been revealed about the new role set to be taken up by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett within WWE.

Jarrett returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2018 after a seventeen-year long absence. Upon his return, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and given a backstage role as a producer within the company in 2019. He made his in-ring appearances following this, one in the men's 2019 Royal Rumble, and another a losing effort to Elias. It was, however, noted that Double-J left the company in early 2021. He has made appearances on the independent circuit for promotions like GCW and AAA.

It seems like the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling founder could once again be on his way back to Vince's company. According to PWInisder, Jarrett is set to take on the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events, and will begin his duties next week. Jarrett will take over the running of all WWE Live events moving forward, and will see him move to a high-ranking position in the company.

What did Jeff Jarrett do in his time away from WWE?

In his first extended absence from WWE after being fired by Vince McMahon on live TV in 2001, Jeff Jarrett founded NWA: TNA (Total Nonstop Action) alongside his father Jerry.

While running the company, Jarrett competed in an in-ring capacity. During his run, he captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship six times.

Jarrett also founded Global Force Wrestling during his time away from WWE, merging the two companies back in 2016 under Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

It will be interesting to see how Jeff Jarrett performs in his new role. You can read more about Double-J by clicking here.

