Jeff Jarrett claims former TNA World Champion just needed the "right opportunity" to succeed in WWE

Former WWE star Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about LA Knight's rise in the company.

Knight has been the talking point of the wrestling world for the last few months. The former Million Dollar Champion has been able to get himself over with the fans through his character work and promo skills. The Megastar has also proved that he can go in the ring and has the WWE Universe strongly behind him.

On a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the veteran mentioned that Knight just needed the right opportunity. He claimed that WWE trusted him with the mic, and he ran with it.

"He's always been able to rap, you know, talk. So really what he has always needed was the, to me, it's the right opportunity at the right time."

Jeff Jarrett continued:

"I can't say I could've predicted it, but he's a guy that needed the opportunity and the right time. I think just right now, the timing is clicking for him. When you look at the landscape, they give him the microphone, that's what he needed. He doesn't need wrestling time in the ring. He needed mic time." [From 0:55 - 1:53]

You can watch the full video here:

LA Knight does not have a match at WWE SummerSlam

The Biggest event of the Summer is just days away, and LA Knight is still not booked for the event.

Knight was in a fatal four-way match as part of the United States title Invitational tournament last Friday. However, the Megastar could not walk out with the win as Rey Mysterio ended up winning the encounter.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC LA Knight is rumored to still play a role and appear at Summerslam pic.twitter.com/11XW0ChM9z

As of this writing, Knight is not part of the match card. However, this could quickly change, given the 40-year-old star is a major crowd-puller. With the strong crowd reactions, WWE cannot ignore the fact that The Megastar is the most over guy in the company currently.

Would you like to see LA Knight at SummerSlam?

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

