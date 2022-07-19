Jeff Jarrett name-dropped in RAW backstage segment ahead of huge SummerSlam match

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was namedropped in a backstage promo segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jarrett was recently confirmed to be the Special Guest Referee for the match between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer returned to the company in a backstage capacity back in May this year, when he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

In a backstage segment setting up the Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos match on this week's show, Montez Ford and Dawkins discussed their upcoming encounter at SummerSlam. They spoke about the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso and how they were going to be dethroned.

They also mentioned the Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett and stated that it did not matter who the referee was, even if it was Double-J.

Following this, MVP and Omos interrupted and a match was set up between the Nigerian Giant and Angelo Dawkins for later in the night.

Jarrett has been back on good terms with Vince McMahon's company since 2019, when he returned for a Hall of Fame induction. Prior to that, he was absent from the company for 18 years.

It will be interesting to see how Jeff Jarrett factors into the SummerSlam tag team title match. You can read more about Double-J by clicking right here.

