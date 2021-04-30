"What if I didn't go down?" - WWE legend on possibly refusing Vince McMahon's orders to lose a major title

Jeff Jarrett has discussed his exit from WWE in 1999, and the circumstances surrounding him dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna at No Mercy.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether or not he considered refusing to lose to Chyna that night, given that his WWE contract had already expired. Thanks to a huge blunder by WWE, Jarrett was under no legal obligation to wrestle because he was not under contract.

Jarrett explained there would have been no point in refusing McMahon's request as the chairman had already paid him a substantial amount of money he was owed. Jarrett was also interested in purchasing stocks in WWE at the time, as the company was set to go public the day after he was due to lose the Intercontinental title.

Here's what Jeff Jarrett had to say about the possibility of him refusing to put Chyna over for Vince McMahon:

"Well, for one, he already paid me!... Like any promoter, he had to have a little faith in me, first and foremost," Jarrett said. "And, at the end of the day, he’s been around a lot longer than I have, so what if it didn’t go down? You’ve always got tomorrow's RAW to re-write it. Sometimes, as an industry we get so caught up - how do we know he’s going to do it? Well, I’m banking on the odds and the probabilities that he is. I just paid him his money. He’s out of my headset. And to tell you the truth, we weren't the main event - A. B, and here’s something we’re gonna dive into on My World, the following day is when he took his company public."

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is set to star in his own podcast

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Jeff Jarrett took the opportunity to let the world know about his upcoming podcast.

"My World with Jeff Jarrett" is set to debut on Westwood One on May 4, and even earlier for subscribers on AdFreeShows.com. The podcast, hosted by Conrad Thompson, will dive into Jarrett's life and career, covering his time in the many promotions he's competed for including WCW, TNA, and WWE.