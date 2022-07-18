Jeff Jarrett reacts to huge WWE SummerSlam announcement on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has taken to social media to react to the news that he will appear at this year's SummerSlam.

Jarrett was appointed WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events earlier this year, just months after being released from his previous role as a producer in the company. He returned to WWE after an 18 year absence in 2019, having been fired on live TV by Vince McMahon during the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

It was recently announced that Jarrett will be appearing at SummerSlam, and in a match no less. While Double-J won't be a competitor in the contest, he will act as special guest referee in the bout between The Street Profits and The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Following the announcement, Jarrett took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news, tagging the members of the tag teams involved in the match:

"Let’s do this! @WWE Get ready @WWEUsos and @AngeloDawkins n @MontezFordWWE!" Jarrett wrote.

What was the fan reaction to Jeff Jarrett's tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to respond to the news of Jeff Jarrett's (sort of) in-ring return.

One Canadian fan told Jarrett that he couldn't wait to see him in the match at SummerSlam:

Another fan simply questioned why Double-J was going to be involved at all:

One keen fan of The Bloodline voiced their support for The Usos:

Another shared a GIF of Jarrett and Sting in WCW, pointing out that everyone was excited for the match:

It will be interesting to see if Jeff Jarrett will call the match right down the middle, or if there'll be some foul play. You can read more about Double-J by clicking right here.

