"Timing is everything" - WWE Hall of Famer on Samoa Joe's booking [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently opened up about Samoa Joe's booking during his chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

Samoa Joe was a multi-time Champion and was a mainstay during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. Joe was a major star in NXT as well but wasn't used to his fullest potential on WWE's main roster.

Here's Jeff Jarrett opening up on Samoa Joe's booking and WWE departure:

"I have always been a big fan of Samoa Joe. But you know as time moves on, different circumstances... I know Joe had injuries. And you know timing is everything in this business. You can have an injury, or if you're in a program or storyline, your opponent is to have an injury and goes down, so many factors can go into it. But Joe is a main event caliber talent and I'm sure wherever his feet lands he's gonna be successful in the end," said Jarrett.

Jarrett also praised Samoa Joe for making use of every opportunity that was thrown at him.

"There's that narrative, 'Oh! Missed opportunity,' so to speak," Jarrett added. "I really don't think that Joe... every opportunity that he got he really seized. Again, timing is everything in this industry in so many ways."

Samoa Joe was a two-time NXT Champion but failed to win the world title on the main roster

When Samoa Joe joined WWE and went straight to NXT, he got a monster push on the Black and Gold brand. He won the NXT Championship on two separate occasions before making his way to the main roster debut in early 2017.

Joe was destined for success and it seemed like it would only be a matter of time before he wins a world title.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Joe's main roster run was marred by injuries. He feuded with several top stars including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles, but failed to win the big one.

Joe squashed Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 to retain his United States title in one of the most dominant wins of his main roster stint. He spent his final months in WWE behind the announcers' desk.

Was Samoa Joe's WWE run a big missed opportunity? Where do you see Joe in the near future now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar?

Check out 'My World with Jeff Jarrett', a new podcast hosted by Conrad Thompson. New shows drop every Tuesday at http://AdFreeShows.com.