WWE legend Jeff Jarrett on the difference between promoting a show in 2022 compared to 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on the difference between promoting a live show in 2022 compared to the past.

Jarrett, Senior Vice President of Live Events at WWE, has been working in wrestling for over three decades. During that time, the landscape of the business has changed dramatically in terms of how events are promoted, mainly due to the advances in technology.

Speaking on After The Bell, Double-J spoke of how social media is a key aspect of how WWE promotes its events in 2022.

"Promoting a show in 2022 is different than it was even in 2019. So the presentation, the marketing, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, all of that, those are our touchpoints to our audience. So marketing in that vein, and then the traditional radio and TV and the overall marketing of any live event is RAW and SmackDown every Monday and Friday," Jarrett said. H/T 411Mania

Although he is a performer from an older generation of wrestlers, Jarrett has kept up with the times and utilized social media to further WWE's brand.

Jeff Jarrett on who he would like to face from today's generation of stars

Although he seems to have hung up his boots, the former Intercontinental Champion still has many dream matches that he'd love to tick off his list.

Speaking on his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, the Hall of Famer picked various stars from WWE as well as other promotions as dream opponents of his.

"Cody [Rhodes] would be a hell of [an opponent]," said Jarrett. "I never got to work with Cena. [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a guy that when I saw the aura of him at WrestleKingdom 9 live, that’s a whole other level." [H/T 411Mania]

As somebody who has a very personal connection to Cody through his father Dusty, a match between the former and Jarrett would be nothing short of a classic.

