WWE Hall of Famer picks Cody Rhodes, John Cena and others as dream opponents from today's era 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently picked stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Hiroshi Tanahashi as potential dream matches.

Jarrett has been working in the wrestling business for over 30 years. Throughout his legendary career, he has faced some of the industry's most iconic performers, including Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett, the Hall of Famer named some of the talent he would like to wrestle if he had the chance.

"Cody [Rhodes] would be a hell of [an opponent]," said Jarrett. "I never got to work with Cena. [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a guy that when I saw the aura of him at WrestleKingdom 9 live, that’s a whole other level." [H/T 411Mania]

Although he no longer competes in the ring physically, the former Intercontinental Champion is still heavily involved in the wrestling business. He currently works for WWE as their Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Jeff Jarrett reacts to Cody Rhodes' injury reveal at Hell In A Cell

In recent weeks, the wrestling world has buzzed about the image of The American Nightmare revealing his torn pectoral injury before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell.

On his podcast, Jeff Jarrett said WWE's production team did an amazing job in generating a response from fans both in and out of the arena that night.

"You know what I immediately thought? Kevin Dunn and company shot that – it generated the response to where, if you’re sitting in the nosebleeds, you can’t see that. But you put that on the big screens and the whole audience can see it at the same time. You get that ‘ohhhh.’ I thought those little things, it just sets WWE’s sports entertainment storytelling ability to a whole other level. I immediately thought ‘great job’ because you talk about emotional," said Jarrett. [H/T 411Mania[

Following his match against Rollins, Cody Rhodes is expected to miss up to nine months after he had successful surgery for his torn pectoral tendon.

