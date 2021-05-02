"That's so preposterous!" - WWE legend shoots down rumors he threatened Vince McMahon in 1999

Jeff Jarrett has opened up on rumors surrounding his WWE exit and issues with Vince McMahon back in 1999, calling some of the claims "preposterous."

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental Champion explained there was never any need to "bury the hatchet" with Vince McMahon as there was never any animosity in the first place.

Jeff Jarrett was paid handsomely by McMahon when he left WWE in 1999, dropping the Intercontinental title to Chyna at No Mercy after his contract with the company had already expired.

Double J made it clear there was no need for him to threaten the WWE Chairman as McMahon simply paid him what he was owed, before Jarrett went out and performed his duties in the ring. Jarrett went as far as to say he and Vince McMahon hugged the night he was released from the company, truly dispelling any notions of bad blood between them.

"Vince didn’t have to pay me, the night of the Chyna match. He’s the promoter, he’s the boss. You know, “Jeff held Vince up!” Really?! With a thirty-eight or a forty-five? I mean, come on, that’s so preposterous! But he gave me the check, I went… I tried to give my effort, as much as is humanly in me, each evening. And I did it that night as well. And the storyline that had been built was marvelous. But, getting that opportunity, Vince, we hugged that night when I left. So, burying the hatchet, in my mind, I never thought that." Said Jarrett.

Jarrett left WWE on the night of No Mercy 1999, turning up on WCW Monday Nitro the very next evening.

Jeff Jarrett on Vince McMahon allowing him to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

During the conversation with Van Vliet, Jeff Jarrett also used his Hall of Fame induction as a prime example of proof there are no hard feelings between himself and Vince McMahon.

"We’re businessmen. So the Jeff-Vince story, sorry, there was nothing really there as far as burying the hatchet. But with that being said, it’s a business. So why bring the guy who has been on the other side of the fence for 20 years (to the Hall of Fame)? Why do it? He did it." Jarrett conculded.

