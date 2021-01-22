Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt considered key figures in WWE's Indian expansion plans (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt have both been named as key figures in the ongoing Indian expansion plans, according to our sources. WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled to air on 26th January, a day that India celebrates as Republic Day, starring both Indian and international talent.

It is believed that Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt have ties with India that have helped the company gain a foothold in the market. The stock of both of these backstage figures has risen significantly, as per our sources.

Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt have deep ties with India

Jeff Jarrett has deep ties with the Indian market, and the inroads that he made back when he established the 'Ring ka King' property have helped WWE exponentially in its current expansion plans. Moreover, in the case of Sonjay Dutt, his familiarity with Indian languages and knowledge of Indian culture have helped in this regard too.

It must be noted that while Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt are working as backstage producers in WWE at this point in time, they are both best known for their time in TNA, both as on-screen talent and in a backstage capacity.

Both men were integral components of the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Mumbai in 2017, where Sonjay Dutt became the X-Division Champion in front of a local audience, defeating Low-Ki for the title.