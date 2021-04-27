Jeff Jarrett talks Vince McMahon's reaction to his WWE return [Exclusive]

Jeff Jarrett recently discussed Vince McMahon's reaction to seeing him back in WWE.

Jeff Jarrett was asked about Vince McMahon's reaction when he returned to WWE in 2018 for his Hall of Fame induction. Here's what Jarrett told Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda:

"It's very unique to hear the different narratives that go out. Coming back and being inducted into the Hall of Fame pretty much answered a few questions that were out there. But you know, again, Vince is a 3rd-generation promoter. I'm a 3rd generation promoter. It's in our blood, we've done it for a long time. And so business is business," said Jeff Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett said that despite having a personal relationship with Vince McMahon, he understands that it's business at the end of the day.

"You can have a personal relationship which we have but you can also... when you're running a business you gotta do what's best for business," added Jarrett. "A lot of people sometimes lose sight of that, that this is all about a business. You don't have to go home and eat dinner with the folks. You gotta do what's best for your business and that's really what makes this industry so successful."

Jeff Jarrett left Vince McMahon's promotion on bad terms in 1999

Jeff Jarrett's WWE contract was set to expire a day before No Mercy 1999 where he was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chyna. Jarrett defended the title that night and lost it to Chyna on his way out of WWE.

Hardcore Holly and Chyna later opened up on the backstage controversy surrounding Jarrett's exit and stated that he held Vince McMahon up for $300,000.

Jarrett had the following to say about the incident:

So, the fact of the matter is, and to this day in conversation, look, I tried. And that was my whole point. Let’s make this easy for everybody. Pay me everything that you’ve owed me in the past.

Jeff Jarrett later founded TNA and was a major on-screen star in the promotion for years on end. He was honored with the Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

