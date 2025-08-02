Jelly Roll gets laid out backstage by two major WWE stars ahead of his in-ring debut at SummerSlam

Jelly Roll was involved in a brawl before this week's episode of WWE SmackDown went on the air. He got jumped by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, his and Randy Orton's SummerSlam opponents.The musician will make his WWE in-ring debut in less than 24 hours. He won't be the first celebrity to compete in the squared circle, as one of his opponents, Logan, also made a name for himself in other industries before joining the business.On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a clip of Logan Paul confronting Jelly Roll backstage while he was training before the show went on the air. The Maverick asked the rapper what he was doing in a wrestling ring, and he thanked the trainees for making Jelly look like a superstar.Jelly Roll asked Logan Paul to step into the ring because he was sick of him. The latter got inside and the two stars got into a brawl. Drew McIntyre blindsided Jelly and they ganged up on the rapper. The Scottish Warrior nailed the latter with a Claymore.Randy Orton wasn't there to save his partner. However, The Viper will be there at SummerSlam, and he will make sure that someone receives an RKO.