  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Jelly Roll gets laid out backstage by two major WWE stars ahead of his in-ring debut at SummerSlam

Jelly Roll gets laid out backstage by two major WWE stars ahead of his in-ring debut at SummerSlam

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 02, 2025 04:12 GMT
Jelly Roll got attacked (Images via WWE.com)
Jelly Roll got attacked (Images via WWE.com)

Jelly Roll was involved in a brawl before this week's episode of WWE SmackDown went on the air. He got jumped by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, his and Randy Orton's SummerSlam opponents.

Ad

The musician will make his WWE in-ring debut in less than 24 hours. He won't be the first celebrity to compete in the squared circle, as one of his opponents, Logan, also made a name for himself in other industries before joining the business.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a clip of Logan Paul confronting Jelly Roll backstage while he was training before the show went on the air. The Maverick asked the rapper what he was doing in a wrestling ring, and he thanked the trainees for making Jelly look like a superstar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jelly Roll asked Logan Paul to step into the ring because he was sick of him. The latter got inside and the two stars got into a brawl. Drew McIntyre blindsided Jelly and they ganged up on the rapper. The Scottish Warrior nailed the latter with a Claymore.

Randy Orton wasn't there to save his partner. However, The Viper will be there at SummerSlam, and he will make sure that someone receives an RKO.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications