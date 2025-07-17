Jelly Roll suddenly lashes out at fans after Logan Paul is cheered in non-WWE appearance

It was announced on Saturday Night's Main Event that Jelly Roll will team up with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2025. This will mark the in-ring debut of Jelly, who also made an appearance at last year's SummerSlam. He recently lashed out after some fans cheered Logan during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Scottish Warrior faced off against Randy Orton last week at Saturday Night's Main Event. After the match, Jelly Roll hit Logan with a vicious punch and was later hit with a Claymore by Drew McIntyre. Later on the show, it was announced that Randy and Jelly will team up against Drew and Logan at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Apart from his WWE appearances over the last week, Jelly Roll also guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. During the show, he talked about his SummerSlam match, and some fans cheered when he mentioned Logan. He suddenly lashed out at them, asking them not to clap for The Maverick.

"I'll be teaming up tonight with my guest, The Viper, Randy Orton, to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. [Some fans clap when Jelly mentions Logan] Don't clap for Logan Paul. You don't clap for Logan Paul." [1:56- 2:10]

Check out the full show here:

It's hilarious to see Jelly Roll take shots at Logan outside WWE. Fans are excited to see their match at SummerSlam.

WWE confirms new deal with Logan Paul

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Logan revealed that his IMPAULSIVE podcast was now a part of a long-term deal with WWE. It'll be joining shows like What Do You Wanna Talk About? hosted by Cody Rhodes and Stephanie's Places as WWE-associated shows.

This was also confirmed by an official press release from the Stamford-based promotion, which confirmed the association of the podcast with WWE and Fanatics. While the podcast will remain on Logan's YouTube Channel, WWE and Fanatics will give it promotional support.

Logan is currently set to compete in a tag team match alongside Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

