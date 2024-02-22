"Jerk face" - Former WWE champion tears into Rhea Ripley before Elimination Chamber: Perth

Rhea Ripley is on her way to headlining WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia this week. A former WWE champion, however, isn’t too happy with Ripley’s status and sent her a message before the show.

Mami has been at the top of her game since joining Judgment Day. She has arguably been the group's most successful and impressive superstar.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Vega hoped to win the Women’s World Championship in her home country, but she failed to defeat The Nightmare.

Zelina Vega was left heartbroken after the loss, and soaked in the response from her fans following her defeat. Ever since, she has been at a war of words with Rhea Ripley.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to target her archrival before Elimination Chamber. She wished the worst for Ripley and wrote that karma should bite her in her home country.

Check out what she wrote below:

"Oh man.. I hope Australia makes @RheaRipley_WWE ballllll her eyessss outtttttt. Funny being on the other side of it this time. Hope you ugly cry. Jerk face. @WWETheBump."

You can view her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega has been hoping to win a top title for some time now. She has put in the work in the ring, and the creative team could put her back in the chase for the women’s title post-WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley will likely walk into WWE WrestleMania 40 as the champion following Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Judgment Day member will have a tall task ahead of her at Elimination Chamber: Perth. She will face Nia Jax in a Women’s World Championship defense on the show.

However, the crowd will most likely be behind her even though she’s a top heel on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley will most likely be treated as a babyface by fans in the stadium on Saturday. That will give her the momentum she'll need to take down The Irresistible Force.

Fans could see her retain her title at the show and carry it into WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, the challenger for her title for 'Mania will be chosen in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match taking place on the same show. Becky Lynch seems like the favorite to win the match and become Mami’s challenger for The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see Zelina Vega defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship post-WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE