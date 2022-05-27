Watch: WWE commentator gives us rare glimpse of the real Young Rock's first-ever Memphis experience

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler gave the world a glimpse of the real "Young Rock" during his first-ever Memphis appearance.

Young Rock is an American TV sitcom based on the life of The Rock. Also known as Dwayne Johnson, the former WWE Champion is one of the biggest stars the company has ever produced.

Young Rock finished airing its second season on May 24 and has since been renewed for a third season. The series, which premiered on February 16, 2021, on NBC, received praise from fans and critics alike.

The 11th episode of the second season focuses on The Rock's first-ever WrestleMania experience in Memphis. Lawler tweeted a video of a young Rocky Maivia in Memphis.

You can check out the tweet below:

Who plays Vince McMahon in Young Rock?

It's impossible to make a series about The Rock without Vince McMahon. The Brahma Bull was one of the main focuses of the Attitude Era, which elevated WWE to a new level. The WWE Chairman played a major part in one of the greatest rivalries in the promotion's history: The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

For those unaware, Adam Ray plays Vince McMahon in Young Rock. Ray is an American actor, comedian, and YouTuber. Compared to Vince's real-life character, Adam plays a young version of the WWE Chairman on the NBC sitcom.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh