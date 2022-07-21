"We found out that Vince was lying" - WWE legend claims Vince McMahon was dishonest about wrestler's pay

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse 'The Body' Ventura recently claimed that Vince McMahon was dishonest with him and many other talents regarding specific issues around their pay.

In the 1970s and 80s, the former governor of Minnesota worked in WWE as a commentator, predominantly alongside McMahon at the announce desk. A common way that yesteryear's performers were paid was through royalty checks that the talent received after a videotape of them was purchased by the public.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the 71-year-old stated that Vince McMahon lied when he said WWE stars do not get royalty payments.

"Every year, my agent would bring up videotape, and every year, Vince would say, ‘We don’t pay royalties on videotape,’ which the WWF (or E as it is today), they have that right. There’s no law, but it still ticked me off to the point I was so angry," said Ventura.

Ventura added that top-tier talents like Hulk Hogan were paid royalties for their videotapes:

"Well, during discovery, we found out that Vince was lying when he said nobody gets paid for videotapes. Hogan was getting paid, Mr. T was getting paid, Cyndi Lauper was getting paid, all the people from the outside entertainment world were getting videotape royalties from the WWE. The only people not getting it were the wrestlers." (H/T 411Mania)

Ventura has proven to be a jack of all trades throughout his career. He has starred in classic films like the Predator besides making a mark in politics after he served as Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

Jesse Ventura believes Vince McMahon and WWE still owe him money

Despite these issues originating many years ago, the WWE Hall of Famer is still adamant about wanting to receive his royalty payments.

Continuing his conversation on Talk is Jericho, Ventura said that with the advent of the WWE Network, his image is used even more frequently.

"I’m looking at it again now because it’s now no longer in the house. See, he was allowed to use my broadcast cause they were in the house: WWE. He has now sold that for money. I should have been paid some royalties." (H/T 411Mania)

Allan @allan_cheapshot Here's what Vince McMahon did to Jesse Ventura (w/ Hulk Hogan being a snitch) when he tried to unionise professional wrestling in 1986. Here's what Vince McMahon did to Jesse Ventura (w/ Hulk Hogan being a snitch) when he tried to unionise professional wrestling in 1986. https://t.co/JMpT0Ip2lC

It will be interesting to see if the alleged financial dispute between the two parties is resolved anytime soon.

