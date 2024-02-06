 Jessika Carr sends one-word message to Cody Rhodes after he tweets "trust me"

WWE referee Jessika Carr had a message for Cody Rhodes after the latest episode of RAW.

The fan backlash to Rhodes not getting his WrestleMania main event has been nothing short of incredible. The American Nightmare is hands down WWE's biggest babyface at present.

During RAW, Cody Rhodes couldn't help but react to the positive reaction he has been getting lately. He took to Twitter and told fans that he appreciates their passion. He added that fans should trust him. Rhodes' tweet received a response from WWE official Jessika Carr, who seemed intrigued with his message:

"Oh. 👀"

Jessika Carr isn't the only notable name who is supporting Cody. Ever since Rhodes announced that he wouldn't wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, many top stars have extended their support to him. WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently tweeted his support for The American Nightmare, and so did Ricochet.

A decade ago, fans made WWE put Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania XXX. Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton at The Show of Shows to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Many fans are hoping that the backlash to The Rock taking Cody Rhodes' spot would lead to WWE making things right in the end.

