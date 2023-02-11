Jimmy and Jey Uso defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The challengers earned the right to fight for the titles after winning a tournament last week. At the Royal Rumble, Jey shockingly left the ring as Roman Reigns and his brothers assaulted Sami Zayn in the ring.

He didn't appear on TV since the event, and it was unknown whether he would show up on SmackDown to defend the titles alongside his brother. On the blue brand this week, Jimmy tried getting in contact with his twin, but the latter didn't pick up the phone.

WWE @WWE



Jey WE SPOKE TOO SOON!Jey @WWEUsos has arrived to defend The #SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his brother! WE SPOKE TOO SOON! 👏👏👏Jey @WWEUsos has arrived to defend The #SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his brother! https://t.co/v0PUDlOcRQ

He was prepared to defend the belts on his own in a two-on-one handicap match, but Jey Uso finally showed up and made his way to the ring through the crowd. He got a big pop in the arena, and Jimmy was happy to see him.

During the bout, Strowman hit Jimmy with a powerslam and Ricochet performed a dive off of Braun's shoulders. After he went for the cover, Jey pulled Ricochet out of the ring. Strowman went for a running tackle, but crashed into the announce table.

In the end, Jey Uso made a blind tag to Jimmy while the latter was on the top turnbuckle with Ricochet. The high-flyer delivered a Shooting Star Press, and Jey took him out with a frog splash to win the match.

Poll : 0 votes