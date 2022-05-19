Jillian Hall on WWE being there for her after miscarriage 

Former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall recently praised WWE for how they helped the star emotionally handle the aftermath of her unfortunate miscarriage and mental breakdown in 2009.

Jillian worked for WWE on a full-time basis from 2005 to 2010 and captured the Divas Championship on one occasion during her tenure. She made sporadic appearances for the company as recently as 2021, where she competed in the Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this week, Hall took to Twitter to commend the Stamford-based promotion for how they treated her. She was an active member of the company's roster during the unfortunate incident.

"So many people want to bash WWE for how they treat their talent, but it’s a business, like any other. It’s a tv show!” Jillian Hall wrote. “Did u know in spring (I think) 2009 I lost a baby while on the active roster? I had a complete mental breakdown in LA"

jillian hall @jillianhall00 (Cont) John Laurinaitis handled it so gracefully. He got me on a flight home and found me a dr immediately for intense therapy for the next 6 weeks. I was off the road for a bit and checked on frequently. They made sure I was totally ok before returning to work. (Cont) John Laurinaitis handled it so gracefully. He got me on a flight home and found me a dr immediately for intense therapy for the next 6 weeks. I was off the road for a bit and checked on frequently. They made sure I was totally ok before returning to work.

In recent years, many have sought to disparage WWE for how they treat their superstars. However, stories like Jillian's highlight the Sports Entertainment Giant's caring nature toward its employees.

Jillian Hall on returning at the Royal Rumble

After an almost decade-long hiatus from wrestling in a WWE ring, Jillian stepped through the ropes at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Speaking to WWE's Sarah Schrieber, John Bradshaw Layfield's former on-screen manager, stated how excited she was about wrestling again. She also gave her thoughts on WWE's current women's division.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment for 10 years now, it was amazing to come back out. I am so excited to be here.” Jillian added: “(On the current women’s locker room) They are alright, they are good girls, you know, I could take them any other night.” (From 0:12-0:40)

Although Jillian Hall's generation of female wrestlers didn't have the same representation as the women of WWE today, she is still remembered for being a highly entertaining performer.

