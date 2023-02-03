Jim Cornette blasts former WWE Champion for ruining wrestling; tells him to "do something else"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has often been critical of modern wrestling. He was critical once again when he reviewed the Royal Rumble 2023 press conference and commented on Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt was in action in the first Premium Live Event of 2023. The former WWE Champion squared off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. After picking up the win, he sat down for a press conference and discussed his approach towards wrestling.

On the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette slammed Bray Wyatt for his wrestling philosophy. The former ROH booker accused Wyatt of ruining wrestling for other fans.

"This guy is the drizzling s**ts because he thinks that [elements of other TV shows need to be in wrestling]. And a lot of these other a**h**es think that too. They wanna be video game characters, they wanna be horror movie stars, they wanna get booked in C-level horror movies, remakes of s**t that was actually good that some moron is gonna take and ruin for everybody else that liked that kinda thing. These people are ruining wrestling for us."

Cornette continued, asking Bray Wyatt to pick another profession if he does not want to comply with what wrestlers have done before.

"They don’t wanna be wrestlers. If you don’t wanna be a wrestler, you don’t wanna do the s**t that wrestlers have done before, do something else, don’t get in f*****g wrestling. That’s my advice, wish or fervent hope. Don’t clutter up the f*****g wrestling business. There’s a reason people haven’t done most of the things that Bray Wyatt has done before because they are f*****g stupid as applied to wrestling," Jim Cornette said. [4:46 - 6:08]

Bray Wyatt picked up his first win in WWE since returning in October

The Eater of Worlds made his return to WWE in October 2022 when he showed up at the end of Extreme Rules 2022. His return was well received by fans and a month later, he picked a fight against LA Knight.

They eventually clashed at Royal Rumble 2023, where the former Wyatt Family leader picked up a straightforward win. After the match, Uncle Howdy showed up and delivered a huge elbow drop to LA Knight to close out the segment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

