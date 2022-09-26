Jim Cornette blasts WWE programming; points out major flaws in every show 

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette feels that WWE's format has become too predictable and that they've formatted themselves into a certain pattern.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H - who formerly ran NXT - became the head of WWE's creative. The Game is in charge of both RAW and SmackDown and has made a number of changes to both shows since taking charge of creative.

Jim Cornette reviewed last week's RAW on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast where he pointed out a few major flaws on the Red brand.

"It's the same thing every week. They've formatted themselves into just this goddamn pattern of guys come out and talk, somebody else comes out and interrupts and they have a match - and repeat. For a finish, distract somebody and then beat 'em," said Cornette.

He continued:

"They need to change up not only the talent - bring back talent they let get away, put people in better positions - but they need to make the matches more important by training the people that the matches are important and they need to change this fuc*ing dreary a** format so people don't know that when they see somebody come into the ring, 'Well, we've got ten fuc*ing minutes before they start this sh*t.' It's not about the talent, it's about how it's presented at this point." [1:21:24-1:22:09]

Cornette said that even backstage interviews are far too "scripted, contrived and stage-managed" to the last minute detail, which he's not a fan of.

Triple H is bringing a WCW match to the WWE main roster

Triple H recently announced that the WarGames match, which debuted in WCW over three decades ago, will be a part of this year's Survivor Series.

This year's Survivor Series will not feature the traditional Survivor Series match, but will feature two WarGames matches.

The WarGames match has been a part of the last five editions of the NXT Takeover: WarGames show, with men and women competing in them. This is an exciting new addition to the main roster and it will be interesting to see how fans react to it.

