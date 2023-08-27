Jim Cornette comes clean with honest tribute to Bray Wyatt after years of 'knocking' his WWE gimmick

Wrestling news has been flooded by the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt. People from across the world have been reacting to the tragedy. One of them is former NWA, WCW, and WWE manager and commentator Jim Cornette.

Cornette made the headlines for his controversial remarks on his podcast with co-host Brian Last. He was complimentary about Wyatt in his tribute to the deceased superstar in a clip from his podcast posted on YouTube.

Cornette, in his own words, wasn’t a huge fan of Wyatt’s Fiend gimmick and the incredibly popular Firefly Funhouse segments but still expressed his sadness at his passing.

“I never met or spoke to or had any interaction with Bray Wyatt in my life and I certainly don’t have anything against him even though we’ve wrestling or I don’t know if we have knocked his wrestling as much as we knocked how his gimmick was portrayed and the non wrestling aspect of it” - Jim Cornette on his podcast (3:53 - 4:13)

Cornette and his co-host Last both recognized his obvious talents as a wrestler and talker and his creativity. Last even suggested Wyatt should be making things in Hollywood.

“Certainly a really talented guy and like you said, a lot of the things he did weren’t things that we typically enjoy and we didn’t but there was always that talent you could always see it there. I always said I wish this guy would go to Hollywood and make something cause he’s clearly a creative guy”- Cornette’s co-host Last added (5:32 - 5:50)

Bray Wyatt was made for the business according to Cornette

The former manager also gave his condolences to Wyatt's family, including his former WWE colleague Mike Rotunda, Wyatt's father. Cornette also recognized the former WWE Champion’s creativity and said he was made for the business.

“While I never got the puppets and the spooky supernatural presentation, um, yeah you could see this guy he was made for the wrestling business because he could talk to people and he could be real whether he was working real or he could be real. And sincerity is the key, when you learn to fake that you’ve got it made,” Jim Cornette (9:48 - 10:08)

You can watch the entire video below -

Are you surprised by Cornette’s praise for Wyatt and his talents? Let us know in the comments below!