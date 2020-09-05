Jim Cornette is known for being a rather controversial person in the professional wrestling industry, and his opinions regarding wrestling and wrestlers are also seen as controversial. During one of the latest episodes of his podcast, Jim Cornette questioned Renee Young choosing to marry Jon Moxley, and then goes on to blast Moxley altogether.

Jim Cornette on Renee Young's marriage to Jon Moxley

Renee Young recently left WWE after this year's SummerSlam. Prior to leaving, Renee Young had contracted Covid-19 during her time in WWE, and while talking about her recovery from the disease, Jim Cornette also started to talk about Jon Moxley, Renee Young's real-life husband.

Cornette questioned Renee Young's choice in her marriage to Jon Moxley.

"That's why Renee Young was at least open and honest about her situation. She's very intelligent, she's very well-spoken. What the f*** does she see in Moxley? Holy mackerel, talk about f***ing marrying down."

Cornette then went on to talk about how Jon Moxley and Renee Young may be happy in their marriage, but Moxley should be happy, before going on to praise Young.

"I'm sure they do, he'd be stupid if they didn't. When's he going to get that opportunity again? One f***ing insane attractive intelligent woman is all you can hope for in your life. You think he's going to find someone else that pretty, that smart, and that well-accomplished with everything to marry him again?"

Jim Cornette then added that he was not suggesting that the couple are about to break up, but said that Moxley better do all that he can to keep Renee Young happy.

"I'm not suggesting they are going to break up either. I'm saying he's really lucky. He won't get another one, he better hang on to that one. He better take out the f***ing trash on a regular basis."

Jon Moxley is currently working in AEW and is the AEW World Champion. He is set to defend his AEW Championship against MJF at AEW: All Out.