"Looks like a late 30s fat mechanic" - Jim Cornette criticizes WWE SmackDown star

Jim Cornette is not a fan of WWE SmackDown faction Hit Row and their member Top Dolla.

The Hit Row faction was let go by WWE last year, but like many other stars, were brought back by Triple H after he took charge of creative.

Jim Cornette reviewed SmackDown Before Extreme Rules on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he opined about Hit Row. The former WWE manager said that he is not a fan of the in-ring work of Top Dolla. He was highly critical of his role in the segment where NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma attacked him on the Blue brand.

"Top Dolla looks like a late 30s fat mechanic that dresses around like a hip hop guy and wallers around in the ring like a beached whale. Apparently, Triple H liked him as a group and brought him back and has tried to push him. And this beatdown was sloppy as sh*t to begin with," said Cornette. [1:56:20-1:56:58]

Cornette also understands why Triple H wanted to bring Swerve Strickland to the company as he was the best in the original Hit Row faction.

"Yes, 'cause out of the whole bunch, he's [Swerve] the one I'd pick," added Cornette. [1:57:00-1:57:05]

What happened with Hit Row on WWE SmackDown?

On last week's SmackDown, Hit Row were on their way to the ring when they were attacked.

The group that attacked them was Legado Del Fantasma, a faction led by Santos Escobar who were previously in NXT. Hit Row's B-Fab was then taken out by former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega, who is also now a part of the faction and sported a new look.

It seems that the two factions could have a feud on the Blue brand going forward, and fans will likely get to see B-Fab wrestle more regularly, perhaps with Vega first.

