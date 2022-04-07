Jim Cornette shares honest thoughts on Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has opened up about Cody Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 Night One.

The American Nightmare is the first major name to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. He served as an Executive Vice President of AEW and is one of the founding members of the promotion. The former TNT Champion was announced as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Drive's Thru podcast, the former WWE manager stated that Cody Rhodes was presented as a much bigger star during his entrance than he was in his previous run.

"It was huge. Cody Rhodes looked more like a big-time star and a major main event money ballplayer on this entrance and this match than he ever has before. And yes, the music was part of it because it was instantly recognizable and the people it added to their absorption of the whole thing. But again, Tony's playing this s***t on his television show and suddenly not only does one of his EVPs leave but he can take his music with him and everything? I mean they just wiped their feet on poor old Tony's face this week," said Cornette. (4:45-5:22)

Jim Cornette added that this might've been Cody's plan from the beginning after he initially left WWE in 2016.

"This may have been his ulterior motive, his plan for the last six years. 'I'm gonna go somewhere and make Vince McMahon sorry that he didn't see what I see in me and he didn't put the title on my daddy in The Garden.'" (7:01-7:20)

Cody Rhodes wants a world championship run in WWE

Cody Rhodes opened this week's episode of RAW after WrestleMania 38 with an emotional promo about his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare stated that his ultimate goal is to become a world champion, and he wants to do it for Dusty, his family, and himself.

The current world champion is Roman Reigns, who recently became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Judging by Cody's words on Monday, there's a chance we might see a match between them somewhere down the line.

Would you like to see Cody become a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

