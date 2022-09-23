"You f*****g moron" - Recent Triple H booking decision and former Universal Champion slammed by WWE veteran

WWE and Triple H's booking of recently returned star Braun Strowman has received an adverse reaction from Jim Cornette.

Last week on SmackDown, the gigantic Strowman got into a heated exchange with Chad Gable and the mighty Otis. Despite WWE wanting to book Braun as a returning monster, he was questionably slammed by the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that those who put together the segment, along with Strowman himself, came out of it looking incredibly moronic.

"You f*****g moron, Braun Strowman is a moron, anybody that signed off on this is a moron." [2:06 to 2:15]

After more than a year away from WWE, Braun Strowman will compete in his first match since returning as he and Otis will go head-to-head tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

Triple H on Braun Strowman's many attributes

Despite his imposing size and incredible athleticism, the Monster Among Men was let go by WWE after a largely successful 8 year spell with the company.

Before his recent return, Triple H stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that Strowman brings many vital traits to the table given his size and speed.

"He’s funny because he’s a like polarizing guy in the business sometimes, but for a guy his size, and what he brings to the table, he’s an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that big, that fast, that have big personalities." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Before being released by the company, Braun Strowman captured the WWE Universal Championship as well as having faced off against big names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

