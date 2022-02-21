"Vince won't do it" – Wrestling veteran on who should induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

Jim Cornette believes The Undertaker can get anyone he wants to induct him into the Hall of Fame, but it won't be WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE announced this past week that The Phenom was the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Several WWE Superstars, past and present, supported the decision and sent out warm messages for the legend.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed who should induct The Deadman into the Hall of Fame. He said Paul Bearer would be a possibility if he were alive. Cornette mentioned that Taker could get anybody he wanted except Vince McMahon:

"With Taker, he could probably have anybody. Pretty sure Paul Bearer would've been under consideration if Percy was still alive. Here's one that would throw them up. What if he picked Dutch Mantell? That would be interesting. He's been friends with Dutch for years. Vince won't do it. Vince doesn't even want to be thanked. He won't appear on the Hall of Fame show. That's not a rib, that's a shoot." (from 3:53 onwards)

Cornette also mentioned that Kane could be the one to induct The Deadman because of their history as The Brothers of Destruction:

"Is it going to be one of his close friends? Is it going to be one of his rivals? Will it be Glenn? Glenn Jacobs, Kane. He's still alive, well spoken, and they've got the history."

The Undertaker informed Kane he was going into the Hall of Fame in 2021

Back in March 2021, in a star-studded episode of WWE's The Bump, The Undertaker revealed to his Brother of Destruction that Kane would be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

During the show, Glenn recalled their history back from the first match for Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1995 to the WrestleMania encounters in 1998 and 2004. He also thanked The Undertaker for his success in WWE as Kane.

