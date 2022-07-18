"She's living her own life" – Wrestling veteran opens up on the details of Vince McMahon and Linda's marriage

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the dynamics of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon's relationship.

Mr. McMahon has been in the spotlight since news of his alleged sexual misconduct became public. Since then, several media outlets have reported that he paid over $12 million to several former WWE employees as part of their non-disclosure deals.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran suggested that Linda had already gotten her settlement, although the two were never officially divorced. He mentioned that she had her own political aspirations while Vince had his hands full with WWE.

"They just didn't do the divorce. The settlement was already made. Would she spend $80 million to run for Senate? Like she's going to be a f**king senator," Cornette stated. "She went from Vince to Trump, which is definitely a f**king trade down."

He added:

"We've said Vince is an articulate, eloquent, intelligent, president pig s**t. But she didn't need a divorce to get her settlement. She's living her own life, doing her own thing, associating with other rich, billionaire a**holes and running for offices she's never gonna win." (From 0:15 - 1:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Stephanie McMahon is the new interim CEO of WWE after Vince McMahon

Soon after the allegations came to light, Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped back from his roles and responsibilities as the CEO and Chairman of the company.

In a public statement, McMahon also vowed to cooperate with the Special Committee of Board Members to ensure a fair investigation. Stephanie McMahon then stepped in as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

The McMahon family patriarch will continue to carry out his role as the head of the creative team. He remains a major force behind the most prominent storylines in the WWE and has since made multiple appearances on both RAW and SmackDown. Time will tell how the investigation will unfold and how it could potentially impact the company.

While using quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far