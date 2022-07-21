"One of the best personalities in wrestling" – Jim Cornette praises WWE SmackDown star

WWE commentator Pat McAfee is one of the best personalities presently in pro wrestling, as per Jim Cornette.

McAfee, a former NFL player, has been with WWE since 2018. He first appeared as a pre-show analyst before stepping into the ring to face Adam Cole. He became a permanent SmackDown commentator alongside Michael Cole in 2021.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised McAfee's promo on last week's SmackDown. He declared that the SmackDown commentator is currently one of the best personalities in pro wrestling:

"Pat McAfee – I guess this is where we're at in the wrestling business now that an athlete from another sport who just happens to be a long-time fan of wrestling is actually now one of the best personalities in wrestling because there aren't very many personalities in wrestling. And Pat McAfee has one. He's a character, like Mama Cornette used to say. It's not like he's playing a character, he is a character." (from 1:57:36 to 1:58:10)

Cornette lamented that stars who do "guest spots" are better in the pro wrestling game than the professionals.

Pat McAfee will have another WWE match later this month

Later this month, Pat McAfee will lace his wrestling boots again. He faces Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam (July 30, 2022).

Corbin and McAfee, formerly NFL teammates, have been feuding since last month, with the former even attacking the commentator at Money in the Bank.

Pat McAfee has had two matches this year, both at WrestleMania 38. He first defeated Theory before Vince McMahon defeated the SmackDown commentator. McAfee has impressed fans with his in-ring ability and could showcase that again at SummerSlam 2022.

If using the above quotes, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far