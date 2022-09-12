"He makes me smile" - Jim Cornette on top WWE SmackDown star's character

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette is a fan of SmackDown Star Gunther and how his character has been presented in the company.

Gunther (f.k.a. Walter) is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. The SmackDown star reunited with Ludwig Kaiser and more recently, Giovanni Vinci after being called up to the main roster, thereby reforming the Imperium faction.

While reviewing Gunther's match with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, Cornette praised Gunther's presentation and said that watching the Intercontinental Champion makes him smile.

"Their entrance is fabulous. Ludwig is perfect for the introduction - the facials and the voice, and the way he delivers it. And then when Gunther comes, out did you see the choreography? And I'm not talking about dancing, but he comes out and they automatically snap to attention to the side and put their arms behind their back that stuff. They look like a bunch of goddamn World War II movie soldiers. He makes me smile, Gunther, just the whole presentation. This is an example of guys being cool with their gimmick and their entrance and not corny or silly or whatever," said Cornette. [6:30-7:13]

Gunther and Sheamus had a hard-hitting battle at the Welsh show, where the former won and retained his title.

What happened after Gunther and Sheamus' match at WWE's Clash at the Castle?

On SmackDown after Clash at the Castle, Gunther's faction, Imperium, faced Brawling Brutes, in a six-man tag team match.

The match, as expected, was a chaotic and physical affair with the action spilling outside the ring as well.

Imperium won after Kaiser and Vinci hit the Imperium Bomb on Ridge Holland to secure the trio's first win on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gunther, who seems destined to be at the top of the WWE card.

