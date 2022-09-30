"I'm in love with her" – Former WWE manager heaps praise on Lacey Evans after SmackDown appearance

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke highly of SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans.

In an effort to get ready for her showdown with Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan looked to get extreme with Evans this past week on SmackDown. After winning the match against The Oblivion, the champion attacked her opponent with a Kendo Stick. She then planted Evans with a Senton off the top rope into a table at ringside.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran praised Lacey Evans for being a top-tier athlete inside the ropes. He mentioned that she was doing her best to make Liv Morgan look like a dangerous and credible adversary.

"She looks great. She's got the size, she looks like an athlete. Her work looks pretty good, she's got tremendous heel attitude and great body language. She's snatching the girl by the hair and taunting her and the trash-talking. She did what she could in this to make Liv Morgan look like she belongs somehow in the ring, I'm not saying that she accomplished that but she did what she could," said Cornette. [3:08 - 3:36]

Cornette also mentioned how the 32-year-old was getting true heel heat like the stars from back in the day.

"Lacey even did the head scissors and the push-ups the old 70s bit. I haven't seen any kind of goddamn heel personality like that in ages. I'm in love with her is what I wrote, I'm in love with Lacey Evans," he added.

Lacey Evans showed her bruises after the match with Liv Morgan

After the match with Liv Morgan, the former Sassy Southern Belle took a lot of punishment from the champion on SmackDown.

Evans took to social media after the event to post a picture showing the kendo stick shots she had sustained during the altercation. The SmackDown star claimed she was stronger than the hits she took and would come back better than ever.

It will be interesting to see if Evans can bounce back from her recent string of losses and embark on a dominant run on the blue brand moving forward.

