Jim Cornette reacts to viral video of backyard wrestler breaking both legs

In a recent viral video, an apparent wrestler was seen jumping off the ring ropes in a backyard, where he broke both his legs in a grotesque injury. During the recent podcast episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, he talked about that extreme moment.

Jim Cornette on the viral video of a professional wrestler breaking both his legs

Jim Cornette talked about what had happened and described the accident.

"The clip went viral, as they say, of the guy jumping off the corner of a homemade ring and breaking both his legs in an almost Cartoon fashion."

"Both his legs bent backwards at the knee when he jumped off the ropes. Everyone has seen the clip. I can't bring myself to knock this guy anymore, we probably made a bit too much fun of him in the last program."

Jim Cornette admitted that he did not know if it was supposed to be a professional wrestling 'mud show' in someone's backyard or if some friends had gotten together to have some fun. Jim Cornette admitted that he did not blame them if they were just having fun among friends as he had not even done anything that bad.

"I don't even know if this was even a supposed-outlaw mudshow or it was just some friends getting together in the backyard."

"Honestly and truthfully if this was just some friends playing out in the backyard among themselves, and they did not sell tickets to this or advertise this as a professional wrestling show, a bunch of us have done s**t like that. When the guy jumped off the ropes, there was no reason to believe this s**t would happen to him. It's not like some of these idiots who climb up on top of some gimmicked-up contraption of home depot products and dive into a pool of piranhas surrounded by broken glass or whatever, then you're getting what you f***ing deserve you miserable idiots."

Jim Cornette repeated that he felt that it was not possible to expect that what happened would happen. Cornette went on to elaborate on the severe condition of the backyard wrestler.

"This guy jumped off the ropes in a homemade ring. It was a calculated risk to jump off those ropes."

"Apparently, the Go Fund Me is for $200 Grand or whatever, the guy has already had several surgeries, pins and rods, amputation is still on the table."

"I'm not going to beat this guy up because he didn't do anything stupid."

The wrestler is in for a long recovery thanks to the injury and may even need his legs amputated.