Jim Cornette says current champion didn't seem interested in being on WWE SmackDown 

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette was critical of Ronda Rousey's recent feud with Shotzi on SmackDown. He stated that the blue brand's Women's Champion didn't seem interested in being on television.

Rousey faced Shotzi on last week's WWE SmackDown and the former won the match after locking her opponent in the Armbar.

Cornette spoke about the aforementioned match on the Jim Cornette Experience, and was not pleased with Rousey's promo.

"She starts doing a promo in the ring and it's prepared material, obviously, about the pay-per-view, the Money in the Bank match coming up. But, it's like she's forced to do this interview because somebody is holding a family member hostage, until she finishes. It doesn't look like she wants to be in there," said Cornette. [From 2:00:42 to 2:01:06]

He continued:

"She spoke for 30 seconds and not very convincingly. And here comes Shotzi and she brought some life into it - and she was still reciting the verbiage she was given, but she sounded like she wanted to be there and she was trying," said the former WWE personality. [From 2:01:25 to 2:01:43]

Cornette stated that Rousey seemed like the heel and Shotzi the babyface in their feud on SmackDown.

What's next for Ronda Rousey in WWE?

Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at next month's Premium Live Event against Natalya.

Natalya appeared after Rousey's match with Shotzi on SmackDown, attacking the champion and putting her in the Sharpshooter.

Ronda Rousey had a message for Natalya

The match will be the first time the two face each other in a singles bout on television since Rousey's return to the company earlier this year. Rousey has held the SmackDown Women's title since the WrestleMania Backlash show, when she defeated Charlotte Flair.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far