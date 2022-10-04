Jim Cornette says top SmackDown star doesn't seem interested in WWE anymore

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that SmackDown star Ronda Rousey doesn't look happy to be in the ring, and she's only performing to fulfill her contract.

Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year, winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. The former UFC star won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash before losing the title to Liv Morgan a month later at Money in the Bank.

In the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran reviewed last week's SmackDown, where Rousey faced Natalya in a singles match. The former WWE manager said that Rousey's in-ring work hasn't improved, and she may not want to be a wrestler anymore.

"Her judo is great, her work is herky-jerky and awkward. It's not smooth at all. It's not getting better. I don't know that she's trying. I think, by everything you can see from Ronda Rousey, that the bloom is off the rose for her on this wrestling thing and she's doing it now because she signed a contract. I don't see her having a ton of fun, I don't see her trying to improve, I don't see her going out there just goddamn shucking the corn all the way down to the cob on the promos, and really being into this. It's like, 'Get it over with,' and that's the way we feel watching her at this point," said Cornette. [From 3:31:55 to 3:32:45]

Cornette was also not pleased with Liv Morgan's addition to the segment and questioned a particularly scary spot when Morgan swung a baseball bat at Rousey.

What's next for Ronda Rousey in WWE?

sameeha | Fan Account @mcedeslynch Ronda Rousey Before her match with Natalya with Promo Ronda Rousey Before her match with Natalya with Promo https://t.co/mv1kOtZXh6

Rousey became the #1 Contender for Morgan's title last month when she won a fatal five-way elimination match on SmackDown last month.

The two will now face off at this weekend's premium live event, where the SmackDown Women's title will be on the line in an Extreme Rules match.

Morgan has held the title for nearly 100 days since winning the title at the Money in the Bank show in July. It will be interesting to see what happens to Rousey if she doesn't win back the SmackDown Women's title.

Will Ronda Rousey win back the SmackDown Women's title? Leave a comment below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes